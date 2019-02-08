Getai Night lights up River Hongbao

Fireworks lit up the sky above The Float @ Marina Bay yesterday at the end of Getai Night, one of the thematic nights of the River Hongbao 2019 bicentennial edition. The audience at the event was also treated to a medley of songs performed by familiar faces from the getai scene such as Wang Lei and Lee Pei Fen, as well as Malaysian singer Zhang Xue Zhong, on the third night of the Chinese New Year.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Leader of the House, was guest of honour.

Taiwanese getai singer Hao Hao (left) was presented with a garland made up of $10 notes by a member of the audience after his performance.

Part of Singapore's Chinese New Year festivities since 1987, River Hongbao is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Press Holdings, the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Singapore Tourism Board and the People's Association.

River Hongbao 2019 at The Float @ Marina Bay is open from 2pm to 11pm daily till Sunday. Admission is free.