Get wellness deals at Health Fiesta this weekend

Whether it is cancer prevention, eye ailments common to seniors, or simply how to boost the immune system naturally, visitors can learn many topics at this year's Health Fiesta, which opened yesterday.

The free event has returned for its fourth edition, and is hosted by Sphere Exhibits, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

This year's booths feature more than 100 exhibitors and 300 brands from various health and wellness industries.

Visitors can take advantage of scores of discounts and promotion deals on products, including supplements, healthy food and beverages, skincare and essential oils.

They can also take part in trial massages or various health screening tests.

Time-specific highlights include cooking demonstrations by health experts and well-known chefs.

HEALTH FIESTA WHEN: Today and tomorrow from 11am to 8pm WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Halls 403-405 ENTRY: Free

Those keen to attend can sign upat the Health Fiesta website.

Celebrities such as Belinda Lee, Chen Shucheng and Dongfang Billy will share tips on healthy living at the stage area.

Former radio DJ and leukaemia survivor Dongfang Billy will be demonstrating some fitness exercises.

For every $30 spent at Health Fiesta in a single receipt, visitors can have a go at the Spin and Win booth and enter a lucky draw with prizes worth up to $68,000.

They can also redeem $5 Health Fiesta vouchers through cut-out coupons - found in Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao - and buy goodie bags worth $60 for only $5, both while stocks last.

The bags contain items such as rice, vitamins, milk and a health magazine.

Mrs Low Lai Xue, 70, a retiree who visited the exhibition yesterday, said: "I recommend coming. It is well-organised with a neat layout, and there are many discounts."

Renee Neo