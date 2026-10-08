Get reading recommendations and other tips at talks organised by ST and NLB

The Straits Times and the National Library Board are collaborating on another series of talks, similar to the askST@NLB series held from 2016 to 2022.

SINGAPORE – If you are looking to dive back into analogue habits and detox from digital media, pencil in a new series of talks organised by The Straits Times and the National Library Board (NLB).

ReadSG With ST And NLB kicks off at the National Library on Oct 29 with a cosy chat with four ST journalists who will discuss how they manage information overload in a fast-paced newsroom.

Content creators and avid bookworms Wong Yang, Natasha Zachariah, Farzanah Friday and See Kai Wen will give a talk titled How We Stay On Top Of The News, which will be moderated by arts correspondent Clement Yong.

Wong is one half of ST’s popular Gerry and Mandy duo who fronted a series of explainer videos, while senior correspondent Zachariah is the host of The Usual Place, ST’s flagship current affairs podcast. Multimedia journalist Farzanah contributes to the content produced by ST’s social media and video teams while See hosts the Headstart podcast.

They will also share how they carve out time in their schedules for reading.

The 10-part series plumbs the expertise of ST’s writers on various topics and will also introduce attendees to various books and resources available at the library.

It is the latest collaboration between ST and NLB, two organisations with a long history of partnering to promote reading. When NLB launched its National Reading Movement in 2016 , ST organised a companion programme, askST@NLB, which was a similar series of talks by ST journalists. The series, which ran from 2016 to 2022, was warmly received and often attracted full houses.

This new season of talks is timely as NLB has just launched its five-year ReadSG campaign.

ST editor Jaime Ho says: “A love of reading and the written word is at the heart of why many of us at The Straits Times are drawn to journalism. It is also key to ensuring Singaporeans continue to remain informed and updated on developments around us.

“ST is happy to partner with NLB on this effort to have our content creators engage Singaporeans and encourage reading as part of our wider public service mission. Our recent collaboration on a weekly crossword with a distinctly Singaporean flavour has been well received, and we hope readers and the public will find these talks meaningful.”

Ms Melissa Tam, NLB’s chief executive officer, adds: “Many people want to read more; they just need to know how and where to start. Through our partnership with The Straits Times, we want to connect books with the stories, ideas and conversations that people are already engaging with, making reading a natural next step for anyone who wants to stay updated and explore such topics more deeply.

“By combining ST’s trusted content and editorial reach with NLB’s rich reading resources, we can reach audiences beyond our own through meaningful community engagements. Ultimately, we hope to help more people start, sustain and strengthen their reading habits, and nurture a nation of regular readers who are curious, thoughtful and discerning.”

ReadSG With ST And NLB will take a break, after Oct 29, during the school holidays and return in January with chief columnist and senior editor, publications, Sumiko Tan, and Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon. They will tackle the topic, Mind, Body and Wealth, and speak about how reading can help one stay active and financially healthy.

Travel editor Clara Lock will share her tips and tricks in Travelling Well: Read Your Way To A Stress-free Holiday. Her February talk comes just in time for those planning a March getaway.

In March, correspondent Akshita Nanda, who covers the health and wellness beat, will talk about Keeping Well: Self-care And Mental Well-being.

Readers looking for book recommendations can check out ST’s BookTalk column which features personalities talking about their reading lists. For SingLit and other book recommendations, follow the arts team’s book reviews .

To join the chat on Oct 29, register here. Admission to the talks, held on the first Thursday of every month starting in January, is free with registration. For more information, go to https://str.sg/readsg.