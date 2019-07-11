Get patriotic on board NDP-themed trains

Commuters can now get into the spirit of National Day during their journey, with the launch of four red-and-white themed MRT trains yesterday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on Facebook photos of the trains, which will run on the North-South, East-West, North East and Circle lines until Aug 18.

The decorations, which include stars in different shades of red and photos of notable Singaporeans, reflect this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme, Our Singapore, the LTA said. They are also a nod to the country's bicentennial year, it added.

Those passing through Paya Lebar MRT station may also notice similar decorations at the train platform and transfer linkway, said the LTA, which partnered the NDP committee and train operators SBS Transit and SMRT for this initiative.

Themed trains have frequently made appearances during festive seasons and national holidays.

Earlier this year, to mark the Year of the Pig for the Chinese New Year festivities, the LTA unveiled several trains and buses decorated with zodiac motifs and other auspicious elements, such as gold ingots.

The authority also previously dressed up trains and buses in celebration of Christmas, Hari Raya and Deepavali.