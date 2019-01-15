Get new notes for CNY at 42 pop-up ATMs

DBS/POSB customers keen to get their hands on new and "good-as-new" notes for the upcoming Chinese New Year will be able to do so from today at any of 42 temporary ATMs installed across the island.

The number is six more than that last year and will allow customers to obtain new notes with more ease, DBS Group said in a statement yesterday.

The temporary ATMs, which were introduced in 2015 in partnership with the People's Association, will be available till Feb 4, the eve of Chinese New Year, at 20 community clubs islandwide, the statement said.

These ATMs will be available 24 hours daily, apart from the ones in Chong Pang and Teck Ghee, which will be available only from 9am to 9.30pm daily, it added.

In the statement, Mr Jeremy Soo, DBS' managing director and head of consumer banking group in Singapore, said: "Our aim is to ensure this season is as stress-and hassle-free as possible for our customers."

Besides making use of the pop-up ATMs, customers will also be able to skip the queue by getting their new and "good-as-new" notes through online reservations this year.

Last year, more than 160,000 customers benefited from the pop-up ATMs, with many of them obtaining their notes outside of banking hours or over the weekend, the statement said.

Customers will be able to use their DBS/POSB cards to withdraw new notes in sums of $100 ($2 x 50), $300 ($10 x 30), $500 ($50 x 10) and $600 ($10 x 20 and $50 x 8), forgoing the need for multiple transactions.

Customers who prefer to make an online reservation can choose from denominations of $2, $10 and $50.

They will be able to collect the new notes on their preferred dates and timings at all full-service branches.

Customers can visit go.dbs.com/sg-cnynotes or www.posb.com.sg/cnynotes from today to reserve their new notes.

Ng Huiwen