Get involved in other causes

PROJECT LIGHT

This is an initiative started by a group of nurses with the aim of holding health education programmes, talks and health checks for migrant workers here.

It also conducts outreach to vulnerable people in countries such as Thailand, Nepal and Myanmar.

For more information, visit www.proj-light.com or e-mail projectlightsg@gmail.com

DEBRA SINGAPORE

This is a support group for patients living with congenital epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a condition that leaves their skin so fragile they are called Butterfly Children.

Volunteers raise funds and resources as well as extend socio-emotional support to families.

To volunteer or learn more, e-mail debrasingapore@gmail.com or call Ms Nurzeehan on 9237-5823.

NCID CARES

A group of volunteers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) Cares provides befriending services and touch therapy to people living with HIV. As part of the latter, volunteers provide massage, which helps relieve joint stiffness, but also conveys the important message of love and acceptance. To learn more, e-mail ncidcares@ncid.sg

Rahimah Rashith