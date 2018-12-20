Get involved in other causes

I RUN FOR RESCUE DOGS

Short-track speed skater Lucas Ng and his friend Marie Choo are working on this project, which raises funds for rescue dogs housed in shelters.

Contact details: marie@alchemyc.com or lucas@jesterz.com.sg

HEARTWORK

Started by six national athletes - five-time SEA Games 50m freestyle champion Amanda Lim, former world champion bowler Shayna Ng, SEA Games canoe medallists Sarah and Stephenie Chen, and Paralympian medallists Theresa Goh and Yip Pin Xiu - this initiative distributes "handy" packs of basic necessities to less privileged families.

Contact details: teamheartwork.sg@gmail.com

IN MY SHOES

A movement started by national sprint-hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad and James Walton, sports business leader for Deloitte Singapore and South-east Asia, the initiative collects and redistributes sports shoes to those in need.

Contact details: inmyshoessg@gmail.com

