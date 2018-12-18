Get involved in other causes

ARTSE

This social enterprise started by Goshen Art Gallery in 2017 supports people with low income, or who have special needs or disabilities by training them in art-related activities. Adult beneficiaries learn skills such as marquage painting - the art of painting on items such as clothes, bags and shoes. Of the 12 beneficiaries ArtSe is training, four are available for marquage services, starting from $25. They can also be commissioned for services like mural painting and graphic design.

Get involved: e-mail info@artse.sg or call 9112-4124. Visit them at Duo Galleria at 7 Fraser Street, 01-03/04.

MUSTARD TREE

This social enterprise trains persons with special needs in arts and crafts. It was started by Mrs Koh Soek Ying after her son, Ryan, who is on the autism spectrum, aged out of the special education school system in 2014 at age 18. She taught him craft work and he began selling his products online. His pieces were well-received, and inspired Mrs Koh to start Mustard Tree to train artisans with special needs. Their work - which includes bags and key chains - can be bought on Mustard Tree's website and at its store at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Get involved: e-mail mustardtree.com.sg@gmail.com or visit www.mustardtree.com.sg/join-us