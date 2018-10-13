Get into the festive spirit on the train

In line with this year's Deepavali celebrations, the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association is collaborating with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to introduce themed train cabins to generate awareness of the festive celebrations while also encouraging positive commuter culture. In addition, there will be Deepavali-themed decorations at the Little India train station and Boon Lay Interchange, and on five SBS Transit buses. The themed trains were launched by Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State in the ministries of Health and Transport, last Saturday.