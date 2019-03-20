Get insights into Chinese politics and business with The Straits Times-Caixin Global partnership

SINGAPORE - Readers of The Straits Times can now expect to get more insights into business and politics in China.

Singapore's leading daily has entered into a content-sharing agreement with Caixin Global, one of China's leading content providers for the business community.

The agreement will see ST and Caixin Global sharing 10 articles each per month for their readers, via their print and digital platforms.

The two leading titles will exchange news and views on happenings in their countries as well as the region as part of the partnership agreement.

Caixin Global is part of China's influential financial media group Caixin Media, which is recognised as a producer of independent journalism in China and a valuable source of information for investors, business leaders and policy makers.

Caixin Global is the group's English-language title.

The group was founded in 2009 by one of China's most prominent journalists Hu Shuli, who is seen as one of the "top public intellectuals in the world", according to Forbes.

Ms Hu, 65, is now publisher of Caixin Media group and chairwoman of Caixin Global.

Caixin has built a global reputation for its scoops and investigative journalism in China.

Said Ms Hu: "We are delighted to bring Caixin's investigative financial and business journalism to international readers as global interest in China has increased in recent years.

"We are also excited to share Straits Times' outstanding coverage of regional and international affairs with Chinese readers," she added.

Said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times: "ST covers Asia from a unique insider and independent perspective.

"We do this with our correspondents on the ground, as well as through partnerships with other leading media groups. Caixin is one such partner whom we are happy to work with, to share our content with for the benefit of all our readers."