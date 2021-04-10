Get fit at Marina Bay with mass workouts

A year-long series of health and wellness activities featuring mass workouts across different locations has started in Marina Bay.

Marina Bay Active kicked off last month, with workouts in places such as Marina One and One Raffles Quay, as well as scenic public spaces like The Promontory.

Organised by Marina Bay Alliance, all the events are free to members of the public, who can choose from 14 different activities each week. Participants will need to register online and can go for as many activities as they want.

Workouts are tailored to different interest groups and fitness levels.

Although the activities are currently being held in the evening, lunchtime engagements will be progressively rolled out. Families can also look forward to child-friendly activities during the weekends.

Health assessments by professional trainers, seminars and talks on topics like nutrition, as well as mental wellness workshops, will also be held periodically.

Participants who attend five or more sessions will receive incentives that can be used in the Marina Bay precinct.

The programme is part of the precinct's strategy to enliven public spaces through the pilot Business Improvement District (BID) programme, which seeks to engage the community and drive efforts to make public spaces more vibrant.

The line-up of activities was drawn up with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Keppel Land - the alliance's pilot BID manager.

The precinct is the first BID to collaborate with HPB to launch a fitness programme at the precinct level.

Said HPB chief executive Zee Yoong Kang: "The Marina Bay precinct is where so many office workers spend their time, often behind their desks. By bringing health and fitness programmes directly to their workplaces, we hope to make it convenient for them to exercise and keep healthy."

Mr Leow Hua Sing, chairman of Marina Bay Alliance, said: "Promoting healthy living is a key focus of our place-making efforts as we believe that health and wellness activities provide an excellent reprieve from the stresses of work."

The activities are also great platforms for people "to get to know one another, build friendships and establish connections", he added.

•For more information and to register for fitness classes, visit marinabayalliance.com/events