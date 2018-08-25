Get discount on tickets to Beerfest Asia

Beerfest Asia returns to The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay.

This yearly event from Aug 30 (Thursday) to Sept 2 (Sunday) offers more than 600 local and international beers, plus limited-edition Beerfest Asia Birthday Beers, which can be found only at the festival.

There will also be tribute bands, local live bands, comedy acts, beer workshops and DJs.

On Sunday, inflatables and game stalls will be added. The event is suitable for children and pets.

Subscribers of The Straits Times get $8 off the advance pass. That means you will pay $12 (instead of $20) for entry on Thursday and Sunday, and $17 (usual price $25) for entry on Friday and Saturday.

You can buy tickets via www.beerfestasia.com and simply key in the code "SPH8OFF" upon checkout to get your discount.

You have up till Aug 27 to enjoy the discount. Each ticket comes with a welcome beer.