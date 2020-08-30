Get alerts on IC, passport matters via SingPass

Singaporeans and permanent residents with registered SingPass accounts will receive digital push notifications from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on identity card and passport-related matters from Tuesday.

These notifications will be sent either to their SingPass Mobile application or as an SMS to the mobile number registered in their SingPass account, said ICA on Friday.

It reminded Singapore residents to ensure that their contact details in SingPass are updated, so they can receive these notifications.

Upon receiving the push notification, they can click on the link to be directed to the ICA website to begin their transactions or check on the outcome of their applications.

The notifications are for matters such as passport renewal and identity card re-registration, and include reminders to collect the documents from ICA.

Currently, the notifications are sent in the form of hard copy letters, e-mail, or both.

The ICA website also allows users to log in and check on the status of such transactions.

Singapore residents who do not have a SingPass account will continue to receive hard copy letters or e-mail for such notifications.

ICA said more digital push notification services for its other products and services will be progressively rolled out.

It added that the notifications are "part of ICA's commitment to transform its service delivery, through greater use of digital technology, to provide a seamless and fuss-free experience for customers".

Ng Keng Gene