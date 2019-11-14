Get a taste of navy life at 6-day VivoCity event

Visitors to VivoCity shopping mall can experience a taste of life on the seas as a Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) sailor at the annual Navy@Vivo event that kicked off yesterday.

The public outreach event is expected to draw around 150,000 visitors over six days, with traditional crowd favourites such as warship visits, fast craft rides and boat physical training demonstrations by the RSN's elite naval divers.

The Chief of Navy, Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong, launched the event, now in its eighth edition, at the VivoCity Atrium yesterday.

Navy@Vivo's chairman, Colonel Saw Shi Tat, said that the event aims to bring the navy directly to Singaporeans.

This year's theme is Connecting Singaporeans to the Sea.

"I hope everyone who visits the exhibition will leave with a deeper appreciation of how our lives are intertwined with the sea, and also gain a better understanding of how our navy defends our way of life, and safeguards Singapore's waters, both near and afar," he said.

Col Saw was speaking to reporters on board the Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Supreme, which is docked at VivoCity Promenade, with a Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk naval helicopter on board.

Other than ship tours, visitors can also witness the ceremonial sunset, a longstanding naval tradition conducted every evening on the frigate's flight deck.

At the VivoCity Atrium, the public can view exhibition panels, experience naval operations in an immersive theatre, and try handling the weapons and equipment used by the RSN, such as the Remington shotgun and the HK416 assault rifle.

Children can attend storytelling sessions by navy sailors at library@harbourfront.

Only a small number of tickets are left for the fast craft rides and ship tours.

The tickets for these two activities that had been allocated for pre-event balloting were oversubscribed by 20 per cent, Col Saw said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Eileen Chua, commanding officer of the RSS Supreme, said that the crew members of the 14-year-old ship were eager to open up their "home away from home" to the public.

She said: "I think Singaporeans would want to know that the RSN is professional, we are sharp, and have the fighting capabilities to do the job that we need to do in terms of protecting our sea lines of communication and our people's way of life."

Ship visits are open to the public from 9am to 9pm, and exhibitions from 10am to 10pm, until next Monday.

For more information, go to www.mindef.sg/navyatvivo19