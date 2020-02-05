Get a taste of Bangkok's Chatuchak in Singapore

Thailand's popular Chatuchak market is in town. The night market, which opened at The Grandstand in Turf Club Road last night, is spread over 40,000 sq ft and features 272 stalls selling food, handicraft items, clothing and antiques, as well as services such as hairdressing.

At any one time, up to 50 vendors from Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok will be on site, flown in on a rotational basis. The market will be open until May 3. Its opening hours are 4.30pm to 10.30pm, from Tuesdays to Sundays.