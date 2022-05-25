Get a bang out of this year's Army Open House

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Visitors to the Army Open House this weekend can try their hand at shooting a SAR21 rifle. Held for the first time in five years, the ticketed event at the F1 Pit Building commemorates 55 years of national service and features a range of activities for visitors to get a taste of the army.

These include an indoor area where they can fly their own drones, a military-style obstacle course and a walk in the dark using night vision goggles.

Rides on the army's platforms such as the Bionix Armoured Fighting Vehicle and the M3G military raft will also be available.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2022, with the headline Get a bang out of this year's Army Open House. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top