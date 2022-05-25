Get a bang out of this year's Army Open House

Visitors to the Army Open House this weekend can try their hand at shooting a SAR21 rifle. Held for the first time in five years, the ticketed event at the F1 Pit Building commemorates 55 years of national service and features a range of activities for visitors to get a taste of the army.

These include an indoor area where they can fly their own drones, a military-style obstacle course and a walk in the dark using night vision goggles.

Rides on the army's platforms such as the Bionix Armoured Fighting Vehicle and the M3G military raft will also be available.

