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Get $5 voucher for every $50 spent at FairPrice outlets from Oct 29 to Nov 9

There is a maximum of four return vouchers per transaction.

SINGAPORE – FairPrice shoppers can get a $5 return voucher for every $50 spent from Oct 29 to Nov 9.

For every $50 spent in a single transaction at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores during this period, customers will get a $5 FairPrice return voucher, FairPrice Group said on Oct 29 .

There is a maximum of four return vouchers per transaction.

Return vouchers can be used at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity pharmacies with no minimum spend, from the day after they are issued up till Nov 30 , the statement said.

This marks the sixth round of FairPrice return vouchers in 2026.

It is a continuation of the group’s efforts to help households manage their grocery expenses, while providing additional savings as customers prepare for year-end celebrations such as Deepavali and Christmas, FairPrice Group said.

In 2026, FairPrice Group has had various such initiatives, including enhanced discounts for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders.

Under that initiative, from Sept 3 to Jan 1, 2027, lower-income Singaporeans can enjoy 6% off their grocery purchases, up from the previous 3%.

The discount – which can be used alongside existing store promotions and CDC vouchers – applies to blue CHAS cardholders on Thursdays and orange CHAS cardholders on Fridays.

The discount will apply to purchases of up to $200 per day for each customer at all FairPrice stores and Unity pharmacies, as well as FairPrice Online.

Selected chicken and egg products at lower prices are also available at more than 100 FairPrice supermarkets till Dec 31.

Other initiatives FairPrice Group has had include a price freeze on more than 500 daily essentials, a special $6 return voucher for SG61 and a 12-week Best Sellers for Less discount campaign.