Get 20 per cent off at festive market booths

Just for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subscribers, there is a 20 per cent discount when you buy anything from 20 of the more than 50 booths at the Capitol Kempinski Christmas Market, located at the Outdoor Plaza and the Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski.

From food - expect traditional Christmas goodies such as log cakes, stollen, chilled mulled wine and Italian panettone - to gifts, you should be able to find something here to suit you.

And if you are bored, there are game stalls to entertain you.

To get the 20 per cent discount, SPH subscribers need to just flash their SPH Rewards app e-card at the 20 booths operated by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore at the Arcade.

The Christmas market is open daily from 11.30am to 9.30pm until Christmas Eve. Admission is free.

And if you are looking to feed friends and family during this festive season, SPH direct subscribers get a 20 per cent discount when ordering festive takeaway items from the hotel.

The must-try items include roasted turkey, rum and honey-glazed bone-in gammon ham, roasted Black Angus beef strip loin and chocolate yule log.

Just flash the SPH Reward app e-card to enjoy the discount.