Get 15% off ST Press books during this year's S'pore Book Fair

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The Singapore Book Fair enters its 37th year with an in-person event, and to celebrate, Straits Times Press is offering a storewide discount of 15 per cent from now till June 12. Terms and conditions apply.

Whether you like popular titles such as Lee Kuan Yew: Hard Truths To Keep Singapore Going or colourfully illustrated children's books like Ubin Elephant, you can access a range of genres via the Straits Times Press website.

You can find new releases too, such as A Cry In The Dark: A Stroke Survivor's Story Of Hope And Recovery by Terence Ang, and Always Have Enough Money by The Straits Times' Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

Visit https://www.stbooks.sg for the complete list of books available.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline Get 15% off ST Press books during this year's S'pore Book Fair. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top