Get 15% off 4 Ariston water heater models

Need a new water heater?

From now till June 19, Ariston is offering SPH subscribers 15 per cent off four constant temperature instant water heater models.

The Aures Luxury ST-33 usually retails for $299, but SPH subscribers can buy it at $254.15.

This water heater saves up to 16.4 per cent energy compared with the normal water heater.

It also has a three shower profiles memory, an anti-scalding system and a shower head with five spray options.

Find out more about this model at https://www.ariston.com/en-sg/products/electric-water-heaters/instant/a…

There is also the Aures Smart Round MC-33 (usual price $249, price for SPH subscribers $211.65).

This has everything the ST-33 offers, and it is also designed by Italian designer Umberto Palermo.

You can read more about this water heater here: https://www.ariston.com/en-sg/products/electric-water-heaters/instant/a…

If you plan to buy these using the SPH subscribers discount, head to Audio House at 23 Ubi Road 4, show the EDM that was sent to you, or quote SPH Rewards to redeem the promotion.

Warranty is included - five years on heating element and a year on parts.

Subscribers can arrange for installation directly with Audio House.

In case you are taking the MRT to Audio House, take the train to Ubi MRT Station and leave via Exit A.