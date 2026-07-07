Germany’s Anja Ersing takes top prize in floral design competition at Singapore Garden Festival

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German florist Anja Ersing, an expert in high-end floral design and education, clinched first place in the Floral Windows to the World Championship, held in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Germany’s Anja Ersing was named the grand champion of the Floral Windows to the World Championship (FWWC) on July 6 , besting 16 other floral designers, including Singapore’s Keith Lin.

The three-day competition, which began on July 4, was held in conjunction with the 10th edition of the Singapore Garden Festival .

Showcasing their artistry and creativity, the competitors went head-to-head in six elimination rounds, with only the top five advancing to the final day of the competition.

Ersing, a florist with more than 25 years of experience, emerged victorious after the final round, during which the competitors were tasked to create a floral arrangement inside a custom vase shaped like the number 10.

Anja Ersing’s completed floral arrangement for the final competition round, themed Xtravaganza. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GARDEN FESTIVAL

The award was presented by Senior Parliamentary Secretary Syed Harun, who was the guest of honour.

Australian florist Matthew Landers finished as first runner-up.

Perth-based florist Matthew Landers has over 23 years of experience under his belt. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GARDEN FESTIVAL

“FWWC tests far more than an eye for beauty,” said head judge Alison Bradley. “It demands strong technique, clear ideas, confident decision-making and the composure to deliver under intense time pressure, all in front of a live audience.”

“The standard this year was exceptionally high,” she added.

The displays created during the competition will remain open to the public for the remainder of the festival.

The FWWC, first introduced in 2024, is one of the highlights of the Singapore Garden Festival. It was jointly organised by the National Parks Board and Gardens by the Bay.

The 2026 edition marked the first time the championship incorporated a live-arena elimination format.

Returning to Gardens by the Bay for the first time since 2018, the biennial festival runs until July 12, with the theme, Carnival of Blooms.

Alongside a plethora of specially curated, immersive gardens, visitors can look forward to an array of attractions, including an 8m-high “floral roller coaster” display and the Singapore Orchid Show, showcasing a collection of regional orchid plants inside the Flower Dome.