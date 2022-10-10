Generator failure leads to outage at Woodlands Checkpoint

The failure of a backup power generator during scheduled maintenance of the power source in Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday led to a power outage that affected immigration clearance for several hours.

The backup generator was to have provided electricity at the checkpoint when the main power source was being maintained, but it failed despite being serviced and tested earlier in the day, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The maintenance started at 11.40pm and the backup generator failed at 12.20am. This disrupted the checkpoint operations, ICA said.

It added that it took steps to reduce traffic heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint in both directions by working with the Malaysian authorities to divert inbound vehicles to the Second Link, while its officers and Traffic Police diverted vehicles leaving Singapore to Tuas Checkpoint.

ICA said vehicles and travellers already on the Causeway were directed to the Old Woodlands Checkpoint which was used for immigration clearance.

Travellers were also informed of the situation through radio, Facebook and expressway information signboards, ICA added.

It said power was restored at around 4am. Immigration clearance operations gradually resumed at around 5.15am and it was back to normal at about 6.25am.

"ICA regrets the inconvenience caused and would like to thank travellers for their understanding, patience and cooperation with officers on the ground," said ICA.

Some commuters took to Facebook to complain that they had been stuck at the Woodlands Checkpoint for several hours.

Ms Venessa Tan, who was on a bus from Singapore to Johor Bahru, said the Woodlands Checkpoint was dark, with only emergency lights turned on. "(ICA) officers had to handwrite our passport info," she wrote on Facebook.

Other motorists said the diversion to the Second Link also caused traffic jams there. Ms Muzafira Majab, who was returning to Singapore, said on Facebook at 3.39am that she was stuck at the Second Link.

"We came from (Woodlands) and were stuck for one hour and 10 minutes. Detoured, only to be stuck at Second Link for God knows how many hours."

Mr James Yap, who was on a bus from Ipoh to Singapore, said on Facebook that he reached the checkpoint in Johor Bahru at 3am but his bus was diverted by the Malaysian police.

He added that he saw 90 per cent of Woodlands Checkpoint blacked out while his bus changed its route to go to the Second Link instead.

Commuters and motorists also took to social media to warn others to avoid the Causeway. There were at least seven who posted warnings and updates on TikTok.

On Aug 29, 2019, a localised power trip affected the immigration clearance system at Tuas Checkpoint and caused heavy traffic at the arrival and departure car zones for more than six hours.