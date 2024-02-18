Gen Zers do not want to just study overseas, but also work and live abroad

The US Open Doors 2023 report says that among the 1,057,188 students enrolled in US institutions in 2022/23, about 20 per cent studied mathematics or computer science.

Education counsellors say a small but increasing number of Gen Z students are also going for creative arts courses, including fine arts and culinary arts. Quite a few are also interested in veterinary science and allied health courses.

Ms Cheong from IDP says: “We send quite a few students every year to study veterinary science in Australia. There are many who are interested in allied health degrees – be it physiotherapy or occupational therapy. They know there is huge demand because of the shortage in these fields. The other attraction for some is that they will be able to set up a practice.”

Ms Chrystabel Ng, 19, who is going to the University of Sydney to study veterinary science, says that although she won a place in a local university, she decided to go overseas because she wants to study veterinary science.

The course will take six years and cost her parents about $500,000.

On why she picked veterinary science, she says: “This may sound cliched, but I do love animals. Not just dogs, which I have always had as a pet, but also all kinds of animals. In fact, I am hoping that I will be able to stay on and work in Australia, so I have the opportunity to work with bigger animals.”

Former St Joseph’s Institution student Gareth Chong, 22, who took up music as a subject in his secondary school and junior college years, went to King’s College London to further his music education.

He feels that it is not unusual for Gen Z Singaporeans to take up fine arts degrees, including visual arts, performing arts and creative writing. After all, his generation has been exposed to these art forms from a young age.

“Like a lot of my peers, I started learning how to play the violin when I was four. At first, it was a chore, but I grew to love it.”

He says parents of Gen Zs are also more open to their children studying the fine arts.

“Although I was faced with the same questions on job prospects for music degree holders, my parents encouraged me to follow my passion and interest, although heading to Britain for three years will cost quite a bit,” he adds.

Overseas education counsellors say obtaining work experience in the destination country is a very important driver of student demand.

Dr Lissy Vadakel is the country director at British Council Singapore, which offers advice and guidance on study options available to Singaporeans heading to Britain.

She says that, based on the questions asked by Singaporeans heading overseas, the ability to work in Britain is an important factor.

“Many ask about the possibility of staying on after they graduate. While this might not necessarily correlate with a long-term intention to migrate, young Singaporeans do want to have the option of being able to work in Britain for a few years after completing their studies.

“There could be more diverse career opportunities for them there, and working for a few years in cities like London, Manchester and Edinburgh could give them a strong head start in their careers, as well as further global exposure.”

Under the graduate route visa launched in 2021, Britain allows international students to apply to stay in the country and work, or look for work, upon graduation. There are no meaningful figures available yet on how many Singaporeans have taken advantage of the scheme.

For the US, some figures – such as the number of Singaporean students who participated in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme – shows an increasing trend of Singaporeans staying on to gain practical experience that complements their formal education.

According to figures from the Open Doors 2023 report, which tracks international student numbers in the US, 907 Singaporeans took part in the OPT programme. In the previous year, it was 732.

The comments tally with a 2021 survey done by Into, an education and recruitment partner to universities, which studied Gen Zers’ motivations and aspirations for overseas studies.

Its survey of 1,200 students around the world found that the Covid-19 pandemic had instilled a sense of pragmatism in Gen Z students.

The pandemic did not dent Gen Zers’ passion for learning. Among the respondents, the overwhelming majority said they cared a lot, even passionately, about learning.

They were, however, concerned about job prospects, and headed to universities that would help them find success in their careers and lives.

They saw their international education as inextricably linked to their future success and felt their international education would open doors to working abroad, with 76 per cent saying that they would like to work overseas one day.

They were also more purpose-led in their pursuit of higher education abroad as a result of the pandemic.