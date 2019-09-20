Gaze through the haze: How to protect your eyes from pollutants

SINGAPORE - With the haze continuing to envelop Singapore, many people are concerned about its long-term effects on their respiratory systems.

However, the haze also frequently affects eye health.

The Straits Times spoke to Dr James Pan, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Nobel Eye and Vision Centre, a member of Healthway Medical Group, about who may be more susceptible to eye irritation and what can be done do to minimise the risk of permanent damage.

Patients with pre-existing eye issues are more at risk, said Dr Pan. People with dry eyes, conditions such as conjunctivitis or who wear contact lenses may have mild itching or redness in their eyes.

He estimated that around half of his existing patients have more symptoms when it is hazy.

Irritants in haze include dust and other fine particulates, or there can also be chemicals such as sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide.

People who experience eye irritation should get medical help, and refrain from excessive rubbing. Those who wear contact lenses should switch to wearing glasses until symptoms subside, he stressed.

Some people damage their eyes when they rub them when they are irritated.

"This causes corneal abrasion and can lead to ocular surface inflammation," said Dr Pang, noting that micro-tears on the surface of the eyes can lead to eye infections.

In rare and severe cases, there can be permanent damage.

"After the eyes heal, there may be scar tissue that can impair vision."

To alleviate any symptoms, people can visit a pharmacy to buy over-the-counter lubricating eye drops. Once applied, these eye drops form a temporary protective layer that can buffer against pollutants.

This form of protection for the eyes is like what an N95 mask is for the lungs, said Dr Pang.

People with conditions such as conjunctivitis should see their doctor, who may prescribe medicated eye drops to reduce flare-ups.