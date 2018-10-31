Gas tariffs for households to increase by 2.29% from Nov till year end

SINGAPORE - Gas tariffs for households will increase by 2.29 per cent from Nov 1 to Dec 31, City Gas, a trustee of City Gas Trust, announced on Wednesday (Oct 31).

This means an increase of 0.44 cent per kilowatt hour, from 19.23 cents per kwh to 19.67 cents per kwh.

City Gas said that the increase was due to rising fuel costs, which have gone up compared with the last quarter.

It added that it reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the gas industry regulator, and that the current tariff increase had been approved by EMA.

From 2019, City Gas will review and publish the approved gas tariffs for each three-month period, starting from January to March, then April to June, and so on.