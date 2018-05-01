Gas tariffs for homes to rise by 0.6% from May 1 to July 31

Gas tariffs for homes will increase for the second time this year, going up by 0.6 per cent for the period May 1 to July 31.

The rise of 0.11 cent per kilowatt hour will lift gas price from18.42 cents per kwh to 18.53 cents per kwh.

City Gas, in announcing the change yesterday, attributed it to the higher cost of producing and delivering town gas. It reviews gas tariffs according to guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.

Price had remained unchanged from Nov 1, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018.

In January, City Gas announced a price rise of 4.19 per cent or 0.74 cent per kwh for the three months between Feb 1 and April 30.

The increase was mainly due to a 15.6 per cent jump in fuel costs against the previous three months, it added.

Lydia Lam