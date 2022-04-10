Gardens by the Bay's new floral display hit by supply chain woes

Supply chain disruptions in China led to an unanticipated setback for Gardens by the Bay's latest floral display, Precious Peony, which opened yesterday at the Flower Dome.

The first shipment of peonies from China could not be delivered in time for the display's opening, Gardens by the Bay said in a statement. "For the first week of the floral display, horticulturists are supplementing the show with peonies from Japan, Israel and the Netherlands, while awaiting the shipments from China," it added.

Cities in China, including Shanghai, have imposed lengthy, stringent lockdowns to control outbreaks of Covid-19.

In addition, a growing number of cities there also require truck drivers to take daily polymerase chain reaction tests before allowing them to cross municipal borders, or are quarantining drivers who are deemed to be at risk of infection.

The measures have limited how quickly drivers can move components and goods from factories to ports.

The Precious Peony display honours the journey of the flower from China to Nanyang, as South-east Asia was called when waves of Chinese left the country in search of a new life.

The display also shows how the portrayal of the peony has evolved over time, alongside the evolution of Chinese culture.

Mr Gary Chua, Gardens by the Bay's senior director of horticultural operations, said: "The peony is revered for its elegance and beauty.

"As part of our 10th anniversary, Gardens by the Bay is partnering with local museums for the first time to curate a brand new experience, where we present these precious blooms in the context of Singapore's rich culture."

More than 70 Chinese and Peranakan artefacts, on loan from the Peranakan Museum, The Intan and the Society for Chinese Ceramic Studies, are part of the Precious Peony exhibition.

The artefacts include an antique blackwood bench inlaid with mother-of-pearl and a rare iron-splash glazed blackware vase.