Gardens by the Bay to resume full light and sound show

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay will get to enjoy the full suite of its light and sound show from this Friday, with Singapore in phase three of its reopening.

Garden Rhapsody, the popular light and sound show at the Supertree Grove attraction, will return to its original time slots of 7.45pm and 8.45pm every evening, Gardens by the Bay said yesterday.

The show, in which the lights on the 12 Supertrees flicker in unison with a musical soundtrack, was suspended during the circuit breaker last year.

In September, soothing background music and soft lighting returned to the attraction.

The show is free and lasts for 15 minutes.

There are 10 shows lined up for this year, the Gardens said in a statement. This month, visitors will get to experience Garden Waltz, a compilation of music from well-known composers such as Frederic Chopin's Grande Valse Brilliante and Johann Strauss Junior's By The Beautiful Blue Danube.

Safe distancing ambassadors and security officers will be out in full force to ensure safe management measures are observed, such as the wearing of masks and adherence to the safe distancing rule.

Gardens by the Bay senior director of programming and events Chua Yen Ling said: "Singapore has come through a difficult 2020, and we hope this new year will be a better one for everyone. Garden Rhapsody is free for all, and with safety measures in place, we hope our visitors will not only enjoy the show, but also receive a boost to morale as they immerse themselves in the magical atmosphere of our magnificent Supertrees."

In a separate statement, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said the Merlion will be closed for two days, on Thursday and Friday, for routine cleaning and maintenance works.

STB said yesterday that the main statue at the Merlion Park in Fullerton Road will be boarded up and will not be available for photo-taking while the works are in progress.

STB said: "We seek the public's understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period."