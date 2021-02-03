Gardens by the Bay gets ready for River Hongbao

With this year's River Hongbao event set to begin next week at Gardens by the Bay, works were under way yesterday to put the final touches to the centrepiece. Located at the Supertree Grove, the main exhibit is an 18m-tall God of Fortune display (above) next to a golden ox, with a sprinkling of gold coins and dollar notes. As part of the festival, 24 lantern sets in the shape of peacocks, butterflies and the 12 zodiac animals will light up Gardens by the Bay. The event is free, but ticketed as part of crowd control measures. River Hongbao runs from next Wednesday until Feb 16. An iconic part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore, River Hongbao began in 1987.

February 03, 2021, with the headline 'Gardens by the Bay gets ready for River Hongbao'.
