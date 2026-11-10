Straitstimes.com header logo

Gardenia says its S’pore, Malaysia businesses are separate, following KL food poisoning complaints

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Gardenia Foods (S) said that the facility producing selected key products for the Singapore market operates under a separate management.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health said that it was awaiting laboratory analysis results on the affected products and will conduct follow-up inspections at the Gardenia Bakeries KL factory in Kuala Lumpur.

ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

avatar-alt

Eileen Ng

SINGAPORE – Gardenia’s Singapore office has clarified that its manufacturing and operational structure in the Republic is separate from the Malaysian arm, following complaints of alleged food poisoning involving the breadmaker’s products in Kuala Lumpur.

The company said that while bakery production for Gardenia Foods (S) was transitioned to Johor Bahru earlier in 2026, the facility producing selected key products for the Singapore market operates under a separate management, production and quality control structure from that of Gardenia Bakeries KL (GBKL).

“Both operations are managed independently, with their own stringent production planning, operational controls and product traceability systems,” the company said on Nov 10.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health had said on Nov 8 that it was awaiting laboratory analysis results on the affected products and will conduct follow-up inspections at the GBKL factory in Kuala Lumpur to verify compliance with the country’s Food Act 1983.

The ministry said preliminary investigations into complaints circulating on social media and media reports of alleged food poisoning after consumption of Gardenia products, particularly Gardenia Original Classic White Bread and Twiggies Choc-A-Lot, were under way.

On May 20, Gardenia Foods (S) announced that it was shifting its bakery production to Johor Bahru as part of ongoing efforts to “enhance operational efficiency and maintain competitiveness amid an increasingly challenging global environment”.

As a result, 141 employees were retrenched.

However, the Singapore factory in Pandan Loop will remain the company’s headquarters, overseeing functions such as brand management, product development, daily distribution and supply chain operations.

More on this topic
H&M lays off staff in Singapore, moves regional headquarters to Malaysia
51 pupils, 2 employees at 2 MOE kindergartens get gastroenteritis; Deli Hub Catering ops suspended
See more on

Singapore

Food and drink

Malaysia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.