Gadget supplier fined $50,000 for using safety marks on unregistered PMD chargers

SINGAPORE - Local gadget supplier iPassion Group has been fined $50,000 for using safety marks on unregistered personal mobility device (PMD) charging adaptors and selling them, Enterprise Singapore said on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Investigations into the company began in April 2016 after a consumer told the authorities that the company was supplying unregistered PMD charging adaptors.

That year, other customers complained about identical safety marks that were found on different models of AC adaptors sold by PassionGadgets, iPassion Group's retail arm.

Enterprise Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday that the investigation showed that iPassion was supplying 30 models of adaptors bearing the safety marks, together with PMDs it sold.

However, Enterprise Singapore's records showed that the company had registered only eight different models of adaptors as of April 2016.

These eight models were affixed with a valid safety mark, each with a unique eight-digit registration number.

The remaining 22 models of adaptors supplied by the company were not registered, and had been affixed with safety marks issued to the registered models instead.

"Consumers might have been misled to believe that the unregistered adaptors met the requirements under the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations and complied with the regulations," Enterprise Singapore said.

The Straits Times has contacted iPassion for comment.

The company pleaded guilty to 15 charges of failing to comply with the regulations, which are administered by Enterprise Singapore.

The State Courts fined iPassion $50,000 on Tuesday for using the safety marks on unregistered PMD charging adaptors and supplying these unregistered adaptors, in a case that concluded on that day.

Another 34 charges for similar offences were taken into consideration.

Under the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations, suppliers of 33 categories of controlled goods, which covers charging adaptors, must ensure these products are tested and certified to meet safety standards.

They must also ensure that the products are registered with Enterprise Singapore and affixed with a safety mark before they can be supplied, displayed and advertised for sale here.

The safety mark shows that household products classified as controlled goods comply with product safety standards and are registered with Enterprise Singapore.

Anyone found guilty of selling unregistered controlled goods can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both, for each charge.

During the investigation that started in 2016, Enterprise Singapore seized more than 900 unregistered charging adaptors from iPassion.

The supplier was ordered to stop supplying these charging adaptors immediately and to recall the affected models.

These models - XVE-4200200, XVE-5460200, XVE-3740300 and XVE-29402002 - were sold from March 31, 2015, to May 24, 2016.

Enterprise Singapore said that more than 90 per cent of the affected adaptors have been recalled.

Consumers who still possess the affected adaptors should stop using them immediately and contact iPassion for compensation options, it added.

When buying and using charging adaptors, Enterprise Singapore advised consumers to take note of the following:

Look for a valid safety mark and search the register of controlled goods at www.cpsa.enterprisesg.gov.sg to check if the product has been registered with Enterprise Singapore.

Avoid buying third-party adaptors and chargers that are not from the original suppliers.

Approach the supplier to replace a faulty adaptor and avoid repairing it on your own.

Consumers can report product safety issues to Enterprise Singapore on 1800-773-3163 or e-mail consumerprotection@enterprisesg.gov.sg .

They can go to www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/safety-tips for more information, while suppliers can visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/cpsr