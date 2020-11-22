G-20 summit • Leaders urge fair access to new vaccines

As a number of Covid-19 vaccine candidates undergo late-stage trials, the leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) economies yesterday underscored the importance of ensuring equitable and affordable access to vaccines for the world to recover from the crisis.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this is something countries should work together to ensure. He pledged Singapore's support for efforts to ensure that the distribution of new vaccines is shared fairly.

He also called on world leaders to strengthen the global disease surveillance networks so that the world will be better prepared to detect, control and overcome the next pandemic.

The first day of the Riyadh summit, held virtually, saw G-20 leaders and guests discuss the coronavirus. They are expected to discuss plans for economic recovery today.

