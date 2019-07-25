Future business shapers

They have been described as dynamic individuals, who are reshaping the way things are done across business sectors including lifestyle, technology and finance.

These 20 young entrepreneurs were identified as "Future Shapers" by The Peak, Singapore's leading luxury lifestyle magazine for top business leaders.

To mark the 35th anniversary of the publication, the July issue profiled the individuals who are in their mid-20s to early 40s.

"Whether they are building like-minded communities, tapping technology to transform businesses or enriching our lives by creating new and meaningful experiences, these personalities are changing Singapore's, and indeed the global landscape with their passion, leadership and bravado," said Ms Jennifer Chen, editor of The Peak, a magazine owned by Singapore Press Holdings.

The Straits Times takes a look at three of these individuals who have made waves in the Singapore business scene.