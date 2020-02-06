Funds pour in to help relief efforts in China

Almost $1.7 million in funds has been committed to the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) efforts to raise money to help communities in China affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity made a public appeal for donations on Tuesday. As of 6pm yesterday, it had received $100,000.

Other organisations had also committed money to the SRC's fund-raising efforts. Business China said it had collected about $387,500 as of 4pm yesterday from its individual and corporate members to be donated to the SRC.

Thanking donors, Business China chief executive Tin Pei Ling said: "Every contribution is a show of strength and solidarity as the Singapore community supports China and the world in fighting the novel coronavirus."

OCBC Bank had also pledged about $200,000 to the SRC to fund medication, medical supplies for the community as well as diagnostic test kits.

The Government is contributing $1 million in seed money, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. Along with the seed money, the Government will also contribute medicine, medical supplies and diagnostic test kits for the coronavirus for use in laboratories.

Meanwhile, property giant CapitaLand has set up a 10 million yuan (S$1.98 million) healthcare fund to support relief efforts in China.

The first phase of the funding will be used to purchase medical supplies, protective gear and testing kits for hospitals in Wuhan. Following that, the second phase will kick in after the situation has stabilised, with the funds used to provide support for healthcare and rehabilitation efforts in China.

As part of the first phase of relief efforts, 375,000 pairs of medical gloves were delivered to the Wuhan Union Hospital of China and Tongji Hospital in Wuhan last Saturday. The next batch of medical supplies, comprising about 2,000 pieces of sputum traps and kits, will be sent to the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University. The supplies will be dispatched directly to the hospitals.

The public can make their contributions to the SRC via several platforms. Go to the Red Cross website to make donations online or the Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane to donate cash. For cheque donations, made payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society", write the donor's name, postal address and the words "Coronavirus Response 2020" on the back of the cheque.