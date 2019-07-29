Fun run in the sun for a good cause

People taking part in the 5km category of the second China Taiping FunRun in Marina Bay yesterday. China Taiping Insurance Singapore aims to raise $60,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) through the charity run to benefit chil
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
11 min ago

People taking part in the 5km category of the second China Taiping FunRun in Marina Bay yesterday. China Taiping Insurance Singapore aims to raise $60,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) through the charity run to benefit children from low-income families. More than 600 people, including three beneficiaries and their family members, took part in the event. The company will donate all proceeds collected from the run's registration to STSPMF. Employees have also been encouraged to make donations - which the company will match dollar for dollar - to the fund.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2019, with the headline 'Fun run in the sun for a good cause'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content