Fun at the zoo for needy families

Mr Hasman Tahir (with camera), 53, and his wife, Madam Saminah Abdullah, 47, with their son Aqashah Tahhirruddin Tahir, seven, at the Singapore Zoo on Sunday morning.

The People's Association and Wildlife Reserves Singapore have teamed up to launch a special package so low-income residents can visit the Singapore Zoo at a discounted rate.

Under the programme, visitors pay as little as $2 per ticket for entry. Normal admission fees are priced at $35 for adults and $23 for children aged between three and 12.

More than 5,000 low-income households identified by People's Association grassroots organisations are expected to benefit from the one-year programme.

To kick-start the initiative, more than 120 residents from Choa Chu Kang visited the zoo on Sunday, and they were joined by Health Minister and MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC Gan Kim Yong.