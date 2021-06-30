Fully vaccinated Bukit Merah View residents can resume lessons at driving centre

Residents living in the Bukit Merah View area could resume driving lessons at Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) from yesterday if they have been fully vaccinated.

The centre gave this update on its website on Monday, after it earlier barred its students who live in the area from entering its premises.

BBDC had announced last Friday that given the "active cluster" of Covid-19 cases in Bukit Merah, students who live in the area were to cancel existing lesson bookings immediately and that no refunds for their lessons would be given if they were denied entry to the centre.

In its update on Monday, the centre said it treats "all customers equally", regardless of their area of residence.

"The measures implemented were temporary and were part of our social responsibility to safeguard the well-being of the community in minimising the transmission of the virus," it added.

It also said students who cancel lessons scheduled within the next few days will have the fees fully refunded to their BBDC account.

It noted that the virus situation in Bukit Merah View has "stabilised" over the past two days.

Customers living in the area who have been fully vaccinated can thus continue with their lessons, as long as they produce proof of vaccination before entering BBDC.

The centre also said it will review its safe management measures from time to time and provide updates on its website.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Safety Driving Centre said it will admit customers residing in Bukit Merah View as long as they produce a negative test result prior to their lessons.

ST has contacted ComfortDelGro Driving Centre about its policy on admitting students for lessons.

ST has also contacted the Ministry of Health for comments on BBDC's measures.