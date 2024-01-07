Full reopening of Ulu Pandan Park Connector to be delayed by about 6 months to mid-2024

SINGAPORE – Previously slated to fully reopen in December 2023 after a landslide partially damaged it, the Ulu Pandan Park Connector will now open completely for public use only in mid-2024.

The Housing Board said on Dec 29, in response to The Straits Times’ queries, that it had been closely monitoring the soil condition of the site to ensure the “most optimal soil stability levels before building up facilities” in the area.

Citing reasons such as heavy rainfall, additional stabilisation and strengthening work for greater safety, as well as refinements to the design of precinct facilities, HDB said that more time was needed to complete the reconstruction work, which began in December 2022.

First, the board noted that the “unusually heavy rainfall” from March to June 2023 and in November 2023 led to “difficult site conditions” that slowed the progress of the works.

During and after rain showers, “additional mitigating measures and resources” had to be put in place to ensure proper treatment to cleanse the silty water before it was discharged into public drains, said HDB.

To reduce the impact of noise and dust on residents who had already moved into the nearby new Clementi NorthArc Build-To-Order (BTO) development, HDB added that it had to limit noisy construction work to working hours.

Second, additional slope stabilisation measures were put in place, and a wider stretch of the slopes was strengthened to enhance safety.

Third, HDB refined the design of planned precinct facilities in the area for added safety.

For example, ramps and staircases were moved to other sections to distribute the weight on the slope more evenly.

In September 2022, a landslide at Clementi NorthArc near Commonwealth Avenue West – where a basketball court and precinct pavilion would be located – damaged a section of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector and displaced a massive amount of soil into the Ulu Pandan canal, raising flood concerns.

HDB then carried out works to mitigate slope failure and flood risks, on top of stabilising the slope.

The current phase of work includes the reconstruction of the affected slope within the Clementi NorthArc BTO site and the reinstatement of the damaged stretch along the south bank of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector.