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Full NRIC number to be displayed on address stickers from Dec 1: ICA

NRIC holders with existing address stickers displaying partial NRIC numbers do not need to replace their stickers.

SINGAPORE – All address stickers issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will display a person’s full NRIC number instead of a partial one from Dec 1 , the authority said.

The move comes as the Government is progressively moving away from using partial NRIC numbers in the public sector “as these are not reliable for identifying individuals accurately”, said ICA in a statement on Nov 26.

Some individuals may share the same partial NRIC numbers or even share the same name, it added.

The authority said that where accurate identification is necessary, public agencies will progressively use full NRIC numbers instead.

“Displaying the full NRIC number on address stickers will also allow the NRIC number on the sticker to be matched against that on the identity card, to check that the sticker corresponds to the NRIC holder,” ICA said.

NRIC holders with existing address stickers displaying partial NRIC numbers do not need to replace their stickers, as these remain valid.

However, the new format will apply to NRIC holders who have applied to change their residential address, if they complete the verification of their Personal Identification Number (PIN) on or after Dec 1. The PIN is sent by mail to their new residential address.

The new format will also apply to those who have requested a replacement for a damaged or lost address sticker on or after Dec 1.