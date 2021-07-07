FTAs and Ceca made 'political scapegoats', falsehoods need to be corrected: Ong Ye Kung

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has repeatedly made false statements that the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) gives Indian professionals "a free hand" to come and work in Singapore, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

In a social media post last month, PSP Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai had also claimed that foreign professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) and free trade agreements (FTAs) have affected the jobs and livelihoods of Singaporeans, Mr Ong said in Parliament yesterday.

"These statements are false. They have been repeated for too long," he said, adding that FTAs and Ceca have been made "political scapegoats" to discredit the Government's policies.

As a former trade negotiator, the minister said he felt duty-bound to correct the falsehoods surrounding Ceca and FTAs.

He acknowledged that Singaporean professionals, managers and executives are facing challenges, as are those in other advanced economies.

The Government has been taking steps to address their concerns, he said.

"But our FTAs in general, and Ceca in particular, are not the causes of the challenges our PMEs face; if anything, they are part of the solution," said Mr Ong, who was deputy chief negotiator for the United States-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and former director of trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Mr Ong said that the PSP has claimed for months that FTAs and Ceca have led to the unfettered inflow of Indian professionals, which then displaces Singaporeans from their jobs and brings about all kinds of social ills.

"This is a seductively simplistic argument that workers facing challenges at their workplaces can identify with, and has stirred up a lot of emotions," he said, noting that Ceca-themed websites have sprouted, filled with "disturbing xenophobic views" about Indian immigrants.

"Words gradually became deeds, and toxic views turned into verbal and physical assaults on Indians, including our citizens. It is sad that serious issues concerning the economic well-being of our country and workers have descended to this," he added.

This was also why Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam had called on the PSP to file a motion on FTAs and Ceca during the Parliament sitting in May, so that the matter could receive a proper public airing, Mr Ong said.