Frustration over snaking queues at Malaysian mission here

She started queueing at 6.45am to renew her passport that is due to expire next month, but Madam Lim reached the gates of the Malaysian diplomatic mission here only five hours later.

The 50-year-old clerk, who did not wish to give her full name, said she had expected a queue but was shocked to see hundreds of people lining up at the High Commission of Malaysia on Tuesday morning.

Madam Lim, who is a permanent resident here, said she was turned away as the high commission had hit its daily limit of 30 walk-in applicants.

Malaysians who spoke to The Straits Times said long lines at the high commission in Jervois Road have been a persistent issue throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

One Facebook user, who had to renew his passport in January, compared it with queueing for concert tickets.

Another said the elderly and wheelchair users had to wait for hours under the sun. "Everything is chaotic regardless of whether one has made an advance appointment via e-mail," she wrote.

According to the high commission's Facebook page, walk-in applications for passport renewals resumed in December. They were halted from March 30 last year due to Covid-19 and Malaysians here were told to apply online and wait for an appointment date to collect their passports.

The high commission also said in December that due to social distancing measures, it would process only urgent cases, where passports or long-term passes had less than three months' validity.

Those who spoke to ST said the March school holidays appeared to have made the snaking lines worse. Some were told there were technical issues limiting the number of applications that could be processed in a day.

Mr Tommy Yap, 47, a permanent resident from Malaysia, said the queues have been an ongoing issue since last year.

His 10-year-old son's passport expired in December and his wife went to the high commission with the boy at 7am one January morning - an hour before it was supposed to open. By then, there was already a queue of more than 200 people. They could not apply online as children and seniors were required to walk in, so they decided to wait for the March school holidays to try again.

"A lot of people told us that people would start queueing at midnight," said Mr Yap.

While he was concerned by the lack of social distancing, he also understood the constraints faced by the diplomatic mission.

"The high commission may be short-handed. There may also be an overwhelming number of applications because people will usually go back to Johor Baru to do their passport renewals but the borders are closed now."

Madam Lim managed to collect her new passport yesterday evening after she went back to the high commission on Wednesday at 5.30am and queued again for several hours to get her application processed. "I'm just glad it is finally done," she said in Mandarin.

Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Muhammad Radzi Jamaludin declined to comment when contacted by ST.