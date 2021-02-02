Front-line fighters against Covid-19

For their unselfish dedication to their jobs in tackling Covid-19, despite personal sacrifices along the way.

Healthcare workers were at the ready when Covid-19 hit Singapore's shores. They had undergone rigorous training and knew just what to do. They were geared up to tackle what many have called the biggest crisis of a generation - and they stepped up to the plate and delivered.

These dedicated front-liners inspired many with their unfailing dedication, working long hours in personal protective equipment, drenched in sweat.

Others researched vaccines and made sure healthcare operations ran smoothly. Their efforts helped Singapore keep its Covid-19 death rate low, and manage the outbreak well in comparison with other countries.

Singaporeans are grateful to the efforts of these heroes, who are represented by nurse clinician Abdul Wahab, Covid-19 swabber Benson Ng, Certis Integrated Quarantine Order Services commanding officer Nigel Quek, Duke-NUS Professor Ooi Eng Eong, co-developer of Singapore's sole Sars-CoV-2 vaccine currently in human trials, and Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.