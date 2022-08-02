Parliament: FromTheGallery

What went wrong with the Sports Hub experiment

A clean break was needed - no amount of tinkering with key performance indicators on the edges would have helped

Opinion Editor
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It has been two months since the Government announced that it would take over the ownership and management of the Sports Hub instead of carrying on with the existing public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement. Yesterday, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong shed more light on the matter.

He touched upon the limitations of the current arrangement, the changing environment, and Singapore's growing capabilities and ambition as factors the Government considered when it decided to end the relationship.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2022, with the headline What went wrong with the Sports Hub experiment. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top