Fromagerie Gillot raw milk cheese products recalled due to possible bacteria presence

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The products, Camembert Superieur Au Lait Cru (250g) (left) and Bertrand Pere & Fils Camembert au lait cru (250g), are being recalled.

SINGAPORE - Two raw milk cheese products from a French brand that are sold here are being recalled, due to the possible presence of a dangerous bacterium.

The two Fromagerie Gillot products are Camembert Superieur Au Lait Cru (250g) and Bertrand Pere & Fils Camembert au lait cru (250g), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Oct 9.

Both products come from the lot number 232511, and have best-before dates of Oct 17.

The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed had ordered the recall of the products due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).

STEC infection symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and vomiting, with the SFA warning that food contaminated by the bacteria may not look or smell spoilt but can cause serious infections.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , STEC infections can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can then lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems, and even death.

Cold Storage and Little Farms, which imported the products into Singapore, have been directed by the SFA to recall the products, the agency said.

Those who bought the implicated products should not consume them, SFA said, while those who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the agency added.