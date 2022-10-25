From tunnelling 1.8m under a live MRT line to diverting a canal: LTA sets out TEL3 engineering challenges

SINGAPORE - During the construction of Outram Park MRT station along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), engineers had to bore tunnels as close as 1.8m under the East-West Line (EWL).

Called “undercrossing”, the manoeuvre was performed for the first time by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), on a 365m stretch of TEL tunnels between Outram Park MRT station and Havelock MRT station. The distances between the TEL and EWL tunnels along that stretch range from 1.8m to 8m.

Meanwhile, train services on the EWL continued without a hitch, as LTA engineers monitored the “live” tunnels in real-time during tunnelling works to ensure safety.

Before works began, a pre-condition survey was carried out to test the EWL tunnels’ structure and integrity, said Ms Laurencia Syanti Wibawa, LTA’s deputy project manager for TEL Stage 3.

Running from Stevens, through Orchard and Outram Park to Gardens by the Bay, Stage 3 of TEL comprises 13 stations, 11 of which are opening on Nov 13.

Speaking to reporters last Friday, LTA engineers said the construction of each TEL station presented engineers with unique challenges.

For instance, land constraints forced them to use stacked stations in places like Napier. This is where two platforms – one above the other – are needed for a station, instead of the traditional bi-directional platform.

While building Great World MRT station’s Kim Seng underpass, contractors encountered multiple steel beams and plates underground, which did not show up on any historical records or ground surveys.

As a result, they had to shift from using only a micro tunnel boring machine underground to adopting a hybrid method – the machine was deployed where possible alongside a “cut-and-cover” method, which excavates a large trench that is then covered by a concrete deck so work can continue below.

This meant some work had to take place above ground, delaying the opening of three entrances. The station’s Entrance Two will open only at the end of 2022, while Entrance Five will open in the first quarter of 2023 and Entrance Three by the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

“The cut-and-cover method required more time to put in place the necessary traffic diversions for the adjacent condominiums and supporting structures for existing multiple utility pipes,” TEL project manager Lee Kar Guan said.

At Shenton Way station, which is surrounded by glass buildings such as Asia Square Tower 2, workers had to be extra careful, as Tower 2 is just 2m away from a wall of the station.