Years ago, our former domestic helper took up a loan with an unlicensed moneylender and gave out our home phone number. When she couldn't repay the loan, the moneylender spammed us with so many threatening phone calls that we changed our number.

So it was with some interest and relief that I followed the second reading of the Debt Collection Bill on Tuesday. This will regulate debt collection activities here - such as through a licensing regime - and curb problematic debt collection practices.