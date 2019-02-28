Parliament: Make car ownership part of means test

MR YEE CHIA HSING (Chua Chu Kang GRC)

Make car ownership part of means test

Assistance schemes like service and conservancy charge rebates, U-Save rebates and GST vouchers take into account citizens' housing type or the annual value of the home as a proxy for means testing.

Mr Yee suggested adding car ownership as a criterion as well, so that the maximum amount any car-owning household will get would be similar to that applicable for a five-room flat.

It is only fair that the less well-off get more and the more well-off get less, he said. Unfortunately, this allows some relatively well-off individuals who live in a smaller flat to get more than is fair. "We often hear stories from residents that a certain family has a Mercedes, but is living in a three-room flat to take advantage of such rebates and assistance," he said.

MR LIM BIOW CHUAN (Mountbatten)

Let elderly rent a flat alone

During his meet the people sessions, Mr Lim regularly gets requests from seniors who cannot get along with their family members or children and would like to move out to live on their own. However, current policies do not let them rent a subsidised flat alone.

As much as members would wish to encourage families to look after their seniors, the reality is that relationship issues are not easily solved, Mr Lim said. Can the Government consider better supporting seniors by letting them rent a one-room flat on a case-by-case basis? This would allow some of them to live in dignity in their retirement years instead of living in a hostile home environment, he added.

NOMINATED MP IRENE QUAY

Empower allied health professionals

Ms Quay said allied health professionals could play greater roles to manage healthcare costs.

For instance, speech therapists should be allowed to manage patients referred from polyclinics so that they get help more speedily.

Currently, young patients with speech delays - but without other medical conditions - must first be assessed by a hospital doctor before they are referred to the speech therapy department. "I am concerned that this leads to additional consultation costs, as well as delay in seeking proper speech intervention," she said. "Is it not possible to streamline the process?"

She added that similar process improvements could be made for other ailments, such as adults who require outpatient rehabilitation.

NOMINATED MP MOHAMED IRSHAD

Expand Workfare payouts

Mr Mohamed Irshad welcomed the Budget raising the qualifying income cap for the Workfare Income Supplement from $2,000 to $2,300 a month.

But given that the median wage recently rose to $4,400, he suggests raising the cap further to $2,640, or 60 per cent of the median wage. He said he increasingly sees young people entering the gig economy to make ends meet, taking on two or three jobs and scraping by every month.

To better help them, he also suggests that the qualifying age should be lowered to 30 to include younger Singaporeans who are trying to settle down but struggling to get by, and increasing the cash to Central Provident Fund ratio from the current 40:60 to 50:50 or 60:40.