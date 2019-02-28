From The Backbench: Have a climate change law

DR LIM WEE KIAK (Sembawang GRC)

Have a climate change law

Singapore should put its money where its mouth is, and have laws to ensure that citizens keep to carbon emission and other environment-related goals.

Dr Lim said the country should go the route of Britain, Norway and even Malaysia which have enacted such legislation, and enact a law to "enshrine our commitment to mitigate climate change".

Other suggestions he gave are incentives for private property owners to install solar panels, changing the design of Housing Board bins to encourage more people to recycle, and installing more charging points for electric cars.

MS SYLVIA LIM (Aljunied GRC)

Allow instalments for composition fines

More compassion can be shown in the settlement of fines, and law enforcement agencies could consider allowing offenders to pay the composition amount in instalments, said Ms Lim.

Highlighting the challenges facing the vulnerable segments of the workforce, such as lower-income residents who do gig economy work, Ms Lim said such jobs hardly offer any employee benefits.

Such workers have "less ability to withstand the vicissitudes of life".

She related a case of a single mother of three, who delivered food on a motorcycle and was fined $200 for beating the red light in a moment of inattention.

Ms Lim said the mother was unable to pay, and she found the funds to help her.

DR INTAN AZURA MOKHTAR (Ang Mo Kio GRC)

Help firms hire those with special needs

Those with special needs and mental health conditions should enjoy equal opportunities to be employed, be financially independent and contribute to the economy, said Dr Intan.

She suggested incentives for firms which hire people from such vulnerable groups, including wage offsets and tax reliefs.

Having wage support may also allow such employees to have flexible work arrangements, as they may need time and space to adjust to their work environment and commitments, she noted. "Being gainfully employed is a start in helping those with special needs or with mental health challenges live independently... It accords sufficient opportunities to develop that much-needed self-belief and self-dignity," she added.

NOMINATED MP TERENCE HO

Digitalise the arts to be more inclusive

Harnessing technology and innovation is key to ensuring that the arts and culture continue to be relevant to audiences, and for them to become a part of the lives of Singaporeans, said Mr Ho.

The National Museum of Singapore, for example, has been using digital technology to enhance visitors' experience, while the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, where Mr Ho is executive director, has been streaming concerts live to audiences at home and internationally.

Mr Ho said more partnerships can be built among art and culture groups, technology companies and academia to create more of such digitalised programmes. He also called for the arts to be made more accessible and inclusive in Singapore.