From The Backbench

SAKTIANDI SUPAAT (BISHAN-TOA-PAYOH GRC)

Ways to increase public transport usage

To encourage higher usage of public transport, Mr Saktiandi suggested that transport operators explore issuing an integrated mobility ticket, which could offer reduced rates for transport services such as taxi, car-sharing and rental car services.

E-tickets for large events like football games and music concerts can also be linked so that commuters will not have to pay for MRT and bus rides to and from those events, he added. The Government could also look into linking more existing feeder bus routes with MRT stations, especially the new ones.

YEO WAN LING (PASIR-RIS-PUNGGOL GRC)

More flexibility for point-to-point drivers

Ms Yeo suggested that the authorities allow point-to-point drivers to wait in and around taxi stand bays and drop-off points at night when there is less traffic on the road. Currently, only taxis are allowed to do so.

She said this would reduce the need for drivers to drive around aimlessly, wasting fuel and time, amid reduced demand for rides and higher petrol duties.

"We need to practise empathy, and indeed sympathy, towards the plight of our fellow Singaporeans."

ANG WEI NENG (WEST COAST GRC)

Better access to Tuas mega port

Mr Ang called for more transport options for maritime workers commuting to the Tuas mega port, which is located at the extreme end of western Singapore.

He noted that the area is still relatively unconnected compared with the exiting city terminals at Tanjong Pagar and Keppel, which will progressively shift their operations to Tuas.

He suggested that the Tuas West Extension MRT line be extended to the Tuas mega port.

DENNIS TAN (HOUGANG)

More public education on shared paths

Mr Tan said there has not been much change in terms of people's awareness of how to properly use shared paths, despite the authorities' efforts.

He urged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to do more to make sure the general public - including the "aunties and uncles who may get upset with people ringing the bell when cyclists are passing by" - also get the message.

"I would like to implore LTA to continue to work on this public education as well as consistent enforcement," he said.