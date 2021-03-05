From The Backbench

JAMUS LIM (SENGKANG GRC)

Commercialise underused carpark space

The upper levels of multi-storey carparks are often under-utilised, said Associate Professor Lim, who suggested that they be used for businesses like laundromats.

In response, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said these may not be suitable for such use, as retailers usually prefer locations with good pedestrian flow and visibility.

She added that other factors also have to be considered, but said she would be willing to consider specific proposals from Prof Lim.

NOMINATED MP CHENG HSING YAO

Explore build-to-rent housing model

A build-to-rent housing model could be explored in Singapore, suggested Mr Cheng.

This would allow for a housing solution that potentially meets the needs of changing demographics, aspirations and lifestyles of people.

Besides catering to younger couples, the model may also allow for relatives or friends to buy separate apartments in a block to create an "interdependent" household.

NOMINATED MP HOON HIAN TECK

Set up office space in future HDB blocks

With the pandemic normalising work from home, and such work arrangements set to stay post-pandemic, the future design of housing blocks could seek to cater to such arrangements, Professor Hoon suggested.

For instance, he said, a specially designed office space, akin to a business centre, could be built in future Housing Board blocks to serve those without a conducive work environment at home.

CHONG KEE HIONG (BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC)

Give market more say on land use

Land zoning has given developers and landowners clarity in Singapore's urban transformation, but continuing this prescriptive approach would inhibit creativity and result in less nimble responses to market changes, said Mr Chong.

Noting the successful introduction of white zones, where market forces decide the eventual use of a piece of land from a pre-approved list, he suggested extending this to give the market more autonomy in how land or space is used. He also urged more public involvement in the planning process.